Key Leading Indicator Of Commercial Real Estate Shrinks As Market Is "paralysed" By Uncertainty

The Business Times reports that the American Institute of Architects’ Architecture Billings Index increased to 47.9 in July from 46 in June. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction.



‘We continue to receive a mixed bag of feedback on the condition of the design market, from improving to flat to being paralysed by uncertainty,’ said AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker.

