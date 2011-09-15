British Homes Are 'Shoe Boxes' That Keep Families From Living Happily, Says Architect Group

Photo: m3nch13 via Flickr

Bad news for homeowners in Britain: an architects’ group has concluded that many new houses in Britain are “shameful shoebox homes” that are too small to allow families to peacefully coexist inside them, according to AFP.According to new research from the group, the Royal Institute of British Architects, the floor area of the average new three-bedroom home is 947 square feet, some 86 square feet short of the recommended minimum.



RIBA chief exec Harry Rich had this to say:

Our homes should be places that enhance our lives and well-being. However, as our new research confirms, thousands of cramped houses–shameful shoe-box homes–are being churned out all over the country, depriving households of the space they need to live comfortably and cohesively.

The architects’ group blamed real estate agents and home builders for failing to give out adequate information when selling homes.

But home builders fired back, saying that building bigger homes could make them too expensive for many potential buyers, a problem that already faces many young people and first-time buyers AFP said.

