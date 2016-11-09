This purple bridge connecting Mexico and the US is the opposite of Trump's proposed wall

If Donald Trump wins today’s presidential election, he plans to build a wall along the Mexico-US border to keep out immigrants from countries like Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
But in 2015, architects from Mexican firm Legoretta came up with a design that serves the opposite function.
Originally spotted by Dezeen, a bridge and border crossing terminal called the Cross Border Xpress connect the US and Mexico. Completed in December 2015, the structure is meant to make travelling between the two countries easier, Legoretta’s spokesperson Dolores Robles-Martínez Gómez tells Business Insider.
Check out what it looks like below.
Correction: A previous version of this story stated the design was just a proposal, but construction was actually completed in December 2015.
The Cross Border Xpress features a pedestrian walkway and a 72,617-square-foot border crossing terminal in San Diego.
It connects Otay, a southern California town, with the existing Tijuana International Airport in Mexico.
Inside the terminal, there are automatic ticket counters, customs booths, and escalators leading to the pedestrian walkway.
The idea behind the Cross Border Xpress is to make the journey between the two countries easier and faster, Martínez says.
