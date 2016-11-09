This purple bridge connecting Mexico and the US is the opposite of Trump's proposed wall

David Harrison/Legorreta A rendering for the Cross Border Xpress

If Donald Trump wins today’s presidential election, he plans to build a wall along the Mexico-US border to keep out immigrants from countries like Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

But in 2015, architects from Mexican firm Legoretta came up with a design that serves the opposite function.

Originally spotted by Dezeen, a bridge and border crossing terminal called the Cross Border Xpress connect the US and Mexico. Completed in December 2015, the structure is meant to make travelling between the two countries easier, Legoretta’s spokesperson Dolores Robles-Martínez Gómez tells Business Insider.

Check out what it looks like below.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated the design was just a proposal, but construction was actually completed in December 2015.

The Cross Border Xpress features a pedestrian walkway and a 72,617-square-foot border crossing terminal in San Diego. David Harrison/Legorreta It connects Otay, a southern California town, with the existing Tijuana International Airport in Mexico. David Harrison/Legorreta In the site plan, the new border crossing terminal building is on the right. Legorreta At the center of the terminal, there is an open courtyard with parking. David Harrison/Legorreta The entrance features an ash tree and a reflecting pool. David Harrison/Legorreta Inside the terminal, there are automatic ticket counters, customs booths, and escalators leading to the pedestrian walkway. David Harrison/Legorreta The terminal's cantilevers showcase Ricardo Legoretta's classic geometric style. David Harrison/Legorreta The idea behind the Cross Border Xpress is to make the journey between the two countries easier and faster, Martínez says. David Harrison/Legorreta It is 'a very much needed bridge in this new era of co-existence between the two nations,' the firm wrote. David Harrison/Legorreta Correction: A previous version of this story stated the design was a proposal, but construction was actually completed in December 2015.

