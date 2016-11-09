This purple bridge connecting Mexico and the US is the opposite of Trump's proposed wall

Leanna Garfield
David Harrison/LegorretaA rendering for the Cross Border Xpress

If Donald Trump wins today’s presidential election, he plans to build a wall along the Mexico-US border to keep out immigrants from countries like Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

But in 2015, architects from Mexican firm Legoretta came up with a design that serves the opposite function.

Originally spotted by Dezeen, a bridge and border crossing terminal called the Cross Border Xpress connect the US and Mexico. Completed in December 2015, the structure is meant to make travelling between the two countries easier, Legoretta’s spokesperson Dolores Robles-Martínez Gómez tells Business Insider.

Check out what it looks like below.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated the design was just a proposal, but construction was actually completed in December 2015.

The Cross Border Xpress features a pedestrian walkway and a 72,617-square-foot border crossing terminal in San Diego.

David Harrison/Legorreta

It connects Otay, a southern California town, with the existing Tijuana International Airport in Mexico.

David Harrison/Legorreta

In the site plan, the new border crossing terminal building is on the right.

Legorreta

At the center of the terminal, there is an open courtyard with parking.

David Harrison/Legorreta

The entrance features an ash tree and a reflecting pool.

David Harrison/Legorreta

Inside the terminal, there are automatic ticket counters, customs booths, and escalators leading to the pedestrian walkway.

David Harrison/Legorreta

The terminal's cantilevers showcase Ricardo Legoretta's classic geometric style.

David Harrison/Legorreta

The idea behind the Cross Border Xpress is to make the journey between the two countries easier and faster, Martínez says.

David Harrison/Legorreta

It is 'a very much needed bridge in this new era of co-existence between the two nations,' the firm wrote.

David Harrison/Legorreta

Correction: A previous version of this story stated the design was a proposal, but construction was actually completed in December 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.