Stunning Architectural Visions Of New York City In 2030

(This is a guest post from Curbed.)



Remember when Mayor Michael Bloomberg got all worked up about what New York City was going to look like in The Year 2030? Us neither. But that didn’t stop the good folks at Newsweek from asking three architects—Richard Meier & Partners; Cooper, Robertson & Partners, and sports arena maniacs HOK—for their plans for ol’ Gotham 20 years hence.

They’ve done up a multimedia presentation with droning narration from the architects explaining their schemes, but for your ease, we’ve summarized our favourite FUTURE VISIONS.

The Hudson Yards Here's more of Richard Meier's vision to create a green band of parks around Manhattan. This appears to be a hallucinatory vision of Hudson Yards, made possible when the MTA decided that instead of $1 billion, they desired a low-slung building in the shape of the common New York landslug. Source: Newsweek via Curbed Financial District In Richard Meier's world, New York City in 2030 will look a whole lot like the West Side Highway in 2010. New crosstown arteries Given this 2030 vision that on first blush would appear to make Robert Moses proud, we listened in to architect Richard Meier's description of just what exactly the fuck is going on here. Excerpt: 'We are likely to get away from the segmentation of working and living neighborhoods, and that in the end will make our cities even richer,' he says. 'The giant red lasers, on the other hand, will bring pain and suffering to all in their path.' Broadway Fans of the piazzification of New York City, such as the Post's Steve Cuozzo, will be especially excited by Cooper, Robinson & Partners' plan to turn ALL OF BROADWAY into one giant greenway. Critics doubted it initially, but the transformation of the five boroughs into a three-dimensional Pac-Man game eventually solved the city's Great Insolvency Crisis of 2027. The Idyllic Hudson This idyllic Hudson River scene comes courtesy of Cooper, Robertson & Partners, who really, really have a thing for ferry boats. Williamsburg SPOILER ALERT: Seems that Domino development on the Williamsburg Waterfront ended up happening, permanently turning the sky over South Williamsburg a morbid tinge of burnt umber. Battery Park This is, from the available evidence, HOK's conception for Battery Park City, 2030. Improvement? Downgrade? Both? Yes. Both. More Battery Park This part of Bizarro Battery Park City features an unexpected number of ghosts. New Jersey HOK is way into the whole wind farm thing, or, as they're called in 2030, SKY REAPERS. (N.B. suburban New Jersey's transformation into a rustic Tuscan village is complete.) The Meatpacking District We finish in the Meatpacking District of 2030, a time in which the land has partially reclaimed the Standard Hotel, cricket has replaced baseball as the national pasttime, and douchebags roam the streets in packs. The more things change. But can New York make it through 2010? Check Out 15 Reasons Why It's NEW YORK That's The Next Greece

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.