Architects Turned A Master Bedroom Into A 130-Square-Foot Apartment [PHOTOS]

From NYC’s micro apartments to one couple’s 140-square-foot home, small living spaces are the “it” trend in home design.



And now it seems they’ve made their way over to Europe.

First reported on by Wired, American architect Marc Baillargeon and French architect Julie Nabucet converted a 130-square-foot master bedroom in Paris into a chic studio, and the result is incredible.

The apartment is located in the Montparnasse neighbourhood of Paris, and was created for the owner’s son. In order to work, their design needed to be hyper-efficient in space, aesthetics, and storage.

The end product is a bi-level studio apartment with a kitchen, bathroom, and even a hidden pull-out bed.

You have to see it to believe it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.