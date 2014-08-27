HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Architect's Spectacularly Modern Townhouse Can Be Yours For $US28 Million

The personalised New York City townhouse of celebrated architect Paul Rudolph is on the market for $US28 million.

The residence, in Midtown by the East River, is a four-unit townhouse that includes the architect’s unique penthouse addition.

Rudolph purchased the building in 1976 and continuously worked on it, earning two awards from the American Institute of Architecture.

And while he died in 1997, other architects spent three years updating and preserving the home from 2004 to 2007.

The modernist home includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a terrace on each floor, a wood burning fireplace, and four interconnected levels.

