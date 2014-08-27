HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Architect's Spectacularly Modern Townhouse Can Be Yours For $US28 Million

The personalised New York City townhouse of celebrated architect Paul Rudolph is on the market for $US28 million.
The residence, in Midtown by the East River, is a four-unit townhouse that includes the architect’s unique penthouse addition.
Rudolph purchased the building in 1976 and continuously worked on it, earning two awards from the American Institute of Architecture.
And while he died in 1997, other architects spent three years updating and preserving the home from 2004 to 2007.
The modernist home includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a terrace on each floor, a wood burning fireplace, and four interconnected levels.
Paul Rudolph's townhouse is located at 23 Beekman Place in New York City's Midtown East, practically on the East River.
Rudolph bought the townhouse in 1976 and added on the modernist penthouse during his 30 years there.
Other architectural features include mezzanines, floating stairs, steel I beams, and pergolas all woven throughout the four interconnected floors.
The open chef's kitchen blends right in and includes a Gaggenau six burner stove, two Subzero refrigerators, and two ovens.
The apartment is complete with a terrace on each floor facing both east and west. Not to mention the roof with amazing views of the East River and Queens.
