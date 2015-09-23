An architect made these gorgeous maps of New York City subway stations

Every weekday, 5.6 million people take the New York subway.
Navigating the system’s 469 stations isn’t an easy task, especially if you’re a newbie.
But architect Candy Chan has a plan for changing that — with a mapping project she calls Project Subway NYC.
In June, Chan started on a 'pretty rudimentary' geographic process: walking lengths of subway stations with a clipboard, pencil, and camera, counting the number of steps as she went.
Candy Chan
The first map was Columbus Circle. Most stations take many visits to get a complete map, Chang says.
Candy Chan
The first step is walking from the entrance to the turnstile of each exit. Here's Times Square, which took two weeks.
Candy Chan
Then once she has the outside mapped, she makes a printout of her incomplete map, and heads through the turnstile to document the interior. Here's Herald Square.
Candy Chan
Candy Chan
Union Square is the last of the maps thus far. Chan says that the reception has been mostly positive, and she'll continue the project if there's enough demand.
Candy Chan
