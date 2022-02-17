A 23-year-old Vietnamese architect spent 2 years creating a drivable replica of the Batmobile, and it’s fully electric — check it out

- Nguyen Dac Chung, 23, spent two years creating a replica of Batman’s famous supercar.
- The two-seater retails for $35,000 and has falcon-winged doors.
- Nguyen made nine replicas of the Batmobile, seven of which have already sold.
But Nguyen wanted to put his own twist on the vehicle: He wanted to integrate an electric motor instead of a gas engine. He spent two years working on the project alongside a team of designers, mechanics, and engineers.
“I want to sell [the cars] so I have the funds to do another project,” Nguyen told Insider in a Facebook message.
The Batmobile retails for $35,000 and cost $27,000 to produce, Nguyen said.
Nguyen built a gas-powered Batmobile in 2019, and spent more than $21,700 in the process of creating it, per Malaysian newspaper Malay Mail.
It took 10 months before his initial design was ready for the road, per the newspaper.
“I was inspired by the movie ‘The Dark Night,'” Nguyen told Insider. “The design and the technology fitted to the car made it special,” he added.
In comparison, a Toyota Corolla weighs 1,340 kilograms (2,955 pounds.)
The car is currently on display at Van Daryl Gallery in Ho Chi Minh City. “This is a fully operational, tactical vehicle capable of freeway speeds,” said Nguyen, per Van Daryl’s website.
The interior of the car is “something the artist is still working on,” Daryl Villanueva, the gallery’s founder, told Insider. “Right now it’s still quite utilitarian — like a tank or a NASCAR,” he added.
The car is made of materials like ABS plastic, steel, and carbon fiber, per the press release. Nguyen used 3D printing technology to create parts of the car, with armor panels forming the exterior.
As seen on other electric super cars like the Tesla Model X, these automatic falcon-winged doors use a hydraulic system.
The vehicle is also replete with four cameras to “[navigate] tight corners” and give the driver a 360 degree view of the surroundings, per Nguyen’s press release.
Although Nguyen says he is the first to create an electric version of the Batmobile, many designers before him have created various replicas of the supercar.
Car manufacturer Caresto transformed a Lamborghini into a Batmobile that could reach speeds of almost 322 kilometers per hour (200 miles (322km) per hour) in September 2016.
An Australian man also tried his hand at replicating the famed car in November 2014, per The Hollywood Reporter. He partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation to delight terminally ill children with his Batmobile, per the publication.
