Archie has red hair like his dad in a rare family photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their holiday card this morning.

The family photo shows Harry, Markle, their eldest son Archie, and their daughter Lilibet.

The rare picture shows off Archie’s red hair, just like his father’s.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their fourth annual holiday card this morning. The card featured a photo of the family of four and also showcased how their son Archie is taking after his dad.

The photo was taken by Alexi Lubomirski this past summer at Harry and Meghan’s home in Santa Barbara, California, according to a representative for the couple. In the picture, it appears both Harry and Archie, 2, share the same red hair.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” the card reads. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

It continues: “As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

The couple made donations to Team Rubicon (an international disaster response charity), Welcome.US (whose mission is to help newly arriving immigrants), Human First Coalition (an international human rights organization), Humanity Crew (which provides first response mental health interventions to refugees and people in crises), Paid Leave For All (an organization fighting for paid family and medical leave for all working people), PL+US (also focused on getting paid family and medical leave for all), and Marshall Plan for Moms (aimed at paying mothers for their unseen, unpaid labor).

In May, Markle told Oprah in an interview that there had been speculation about what Archie would look like since before he was born, alleging that members of the royal family had “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Prince Charles denied allegations made in Christopher Andersen’s book, “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,” that it was him who questioned Archie’s “complexion.”

“That conversation I’m never going to share,” Harry told Oprah. “At the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”