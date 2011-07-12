Archie Comics Sues Its Female CEO For Bullying And Sexual Harassment

Photo: The WB via flickr

Archie Comics Publications is suing one of its CEOs for what appears to be a history of bullying and sexually harassing employees, according to the New York Daily News.The suit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court last Thursday, says Nancy Silberkleit barged into a meeting in 2009 and “pointed to each [attendee] and said, ‘Penis! Penis! Penis! Penis!’ and then walked out.”



Silberkleit was named Co-CEO after her husband Michael — the son and heir of Archie Comic’s founder, Louis Silberkleit — died in 2008. It was just a few months after Michael’s business partner, Richard Goldwater, also died; and with no succession plan in place, Silberkleit and Goldwater’s brother Jon took over. At the time, Silberkleit was a third-grade teacher with no business experience.

“I’m a mother coming into a very male-oriented business,” she told The Oregonian last year. “I’m not getting any support. I felt very alone.”

The company hopes the lawsuit will ban Silberkleit from the company’s Westchester headquarters and stop her from attending Comic-Con later this month in San Diego, where she is scheduled to speak on the merits of comic books in academia.

