The 65 Best New Buildings In The World

Photo: Reprinted with permission from ArchDaily

The best architects push boundaries of design to create beautiful and functional buildings.Right now our friends at ArchDaily are identifying the best new buildings from around the world. After asking for nominations from the 2,700 projects featured on its site in the past year, the publication is asking readers to vote for their favourites.



We’re taking a closer look at the nominees in various categories, from sports architecture to housing. Vote for your favourites at ArchDaily through February 13.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.