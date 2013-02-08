The 65 Best New Buildings In The World

Julie Zeveloff
archdaily building of the year

Photo: Reprinted with permission from ArchDaily

The best architects push boundaries of design to create beautiful and functional buildings.Right now our friends at ArchDaily are identifying the best new buildings from around the world. After asking for nominations from the 2,700 projects featured on its site in the past year, the publication is asking readers to vote for their favourites.

We’re taking a closer look at the nominees in various categories, from sports architecture to housing. Vote for your favourites at ArchDaily through February 13.

SPORTS ARCHITECTURE

Cluj Arena, Cluj, Romania

Architect: Dico si Tiganas

London 2012 Velodrome, London, England

Architect: Hopkins Architects

Olympic Tennis Centre, Madrid, Spain

Architect: Dominique Perrault Architecture

Arteixo Sport centre, A Coruña, Spain

Architect: Jose Ramon Garitaonaindia de Vera

Lamego Multi Purpose Pavillion, Lamego, Portugal

Architect: Barbosa & Guimarães

MUSEUMS AND LIBRARIES

CINiBA, Katowice, Poland

Architect: HS99

Eli & Edythe Broad Art Museum, East Lansing, Michigan

Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects

Städel Museum, Frankfurt, Germany

Architect: Schneider + Schumache

Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Dallas, Texas

Architect: Morphosis

Ordos Art & City Museum, Ordos, China

Architect: MAD Architects

OFFICE BUILDINGS

D38 Office, Barcelona, Spain

Architect: Arata Isozaki

Fukoku Tower, Osaka, Japan

Architect: Dominique Perrault

Plot 6 & Tea House in Jiangsu Software Park, Nanjing, China

Architect: Atelier Deshaus

Costanera Lyon, Santiago, Chile

Architect: Eugenio Simonetti + Renato Stewart

Galaxy Soho, Beijing, China

Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects

RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE

Double Church for Two Faiths, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany

Architect: Kister Scheithauer Gross Architects And Urban Planners

Kamppi Chapel, Helsinki, Finland

Architect: K2S Architects

Holy Redeemer Church, Tenerife, Spain

Architect: Menis Arquitectos

Reading Between the Lines, Limburg, Belgium

Architect: Gijs Van Vaerenbergh

Lake Chapel, Michoacán, México

Architect: Divece Arquitectos

INSTITUTIONAL ARCHITECTURE

Samrode Building, Ventspils, Latvia

Architect: Krists Karklins & Arhitektūras Birojs

Vodafone, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Architect: Baumschlager Eberle

CCTV Headquarters, Beijing, China

Architect: OMA

MPA Building, Porto, Portugal

Architect: Lousinha Arquitectos

Zamora Offices, Zamora, Spain

Architect: Alberto Campo Baeza

PUBLIC FACILITIES

Chop Stick, Indianapolis, Indiana

Architect: Visiondivision

Superkilen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Architect: Topotek 1 + BIG + Superflex

OostCampus, Oostkamp, Belgium

Architect: Carlos Arroyo

Ta Phin community house, Lao Cai province, Vietnam

Architect: 1+1>2

Selvika, Havøysund, Norway

Architect: Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

INTERIORS

Hybrid Office, Los Angeles, California

Architect: Edward Ogosta Architecture

KPMG Headquarters, Copenhagen, Denmark

Architect: 3XN Architects

RF Apartment, Lisboa, Portugal

Architect: João Tiago Aguiar

New offices of the Botín Foundation, Madrid, Spain

Architect: MVN Arquitectos

227 Flat, Oporto, Portugal

Architect: OODA

HOUSING

BORÉAL, Nantes, France

Architect: TETRARC Architectes

Corten Apartments, Venice, Italy

Architect: 3ndy Studio

Absolute Towers, Ontario, Canada

Architect: MAD Architects

Julia Tower, Barcelona, Spain

Architect: Pau Vidal + Sergi Pons + Ricard Galiana

Basket Apartments in Paris, Paris, France

Architect: OFIS architects

HOTELS AND RESTAURANTS

Pedras Salgadas Eco-Resort, Pedras Salgadas, Portugal

Architect: Luís Rebelo de Andrade & Diogo Aguiar

Bamboo Wing, Vinh Phuc province, Vietnam

Architect: Vo Trong Nghia

Hostel La Buena Vida, Mexico DF, Mexico

Architect: ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Endemico Resguardo Silvestre, Ensenada, Mexico

Architect: graciastudio

Dai Lai Conference Hall, Vinh Phuc province, Vietnam

Architect: Vo Trong Nghia Architects

HOUSES

Stacking green, Saigon, Vietnam

Architect: Vo Trong Nghia + Daisuke Sanuki + Shunri Nishizawa

House on the Cliff, Alicante, Spain

Architect: Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Studio House Sabinos, Querétaro, México

Architect: Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Green Houses, Los Angeles, California

Architect: Sander Architects

House in Travessa de Patrocinio, Lisbon, Portugal

Architect: Luís Rebelo de Andrade + Tiago Rebelo de Andrade + Manuel Cachão Tojal

EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE

E.J. Ourso College of Business, New Orleans, Louisiana

Architect: ikon.5 architects

UBC Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Vancouver, Canada

Architect: Saucier + Perrotte architectes & HCMA

Modernisation of Sebastião da Gama School, Setúbal, Portugal

Architect: RCJV

Timayui Kindergarten, Santa Marta, Colombia

Architect: Giancarlo Mazzanti

Cassia Coop Training Centre, Sumatra, Indonesia

Architect: TYIN Tegnestue Architects

CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE

Academie MWD Dilbeek, Dilbeek, Belgium

Architect: Carlos Arroyo

Daeyang Gallery and House, Seoul, Korea

Architect: Steven Holl Architects

Convent de Sant Francesc, Santpedor, Spain

Architect: David Closes

Platform of Arts and Creativity, Guimarães, Portugal

Architect: Pitagoras Arquitectos

Małopolska Garden of Arts, Krakow, Poland

Architect: Ingarden & Ewý Architects

HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE

Dental Clinic, Lisbon, Portugal

Architect: Pedra Silva Architects

Municipal Healthcare Centres San Blas + Usera + Villaverde, Madrid, Spain

Architect: Estudio Entresitio

Rey Juan Carlos Hospital, Madrid, Spain

Architect: Rafael De La-Hoz

Health centre CAP La Garriga, Barcelona, Spain

Architect: Roldán + Berengué, arqt

PARKPRAXIS, Kasten bei Böheimkirchen, Austria

Architect: x architekten

