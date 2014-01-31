These 14 Structures Were Just Named 'The Best New Buildings Of The Year'

Reprinted with permission from ArchDaily The Antinori Winery in Italy won in the Industrial Architecture category.

Some structures will take your breath away.

Our friends at ArchDaily set out to determine the best buildings from around the world that blend beauty, intelligence, creativity, and service to the community.

After receiving nominations from more than 3,500 projects featured on its site in the past year, the publication asked readers to vote for their favourites among 14 categories.

From the teeny-tiny town hall in Newbern, Alabama, to the futuristic McDonald’s halfway around the world in Georgia, here are the winners od ArchDaily’s Building of the Year Awards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.