These 14 Structures Were Just Named 'The Best New Buildings Of The Year'

Melia Robinson, Melissa Stanger
Antinori WineryReprinted with permission from ArchDailyThe Antinori Winery in Italy won in the Industrial Architecture category.

Some structures will take your breath away.

Our friends at ArchDaily set out to determine the best buildings from around the world that blend beauty, intelligence, creativity, and service to the community.

After receiving nominations from more than 3,500 projects featured on its site in the past year, the publication asked readers to vote for their favourites among 14 categories.

From the teeny-tiny town hall in Newbern, Alabama, to the futuristic McDonald’s halfway around the world in Georgia, here are the winners od ArchDaily’s Building of the Year Awards.

BEST COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE: A combination fuel station and McDonald's in Batumi, Georgia.

Architect: Giorgi Khmaladze

See the full project

BEST CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE: The Danish National Maritime Museum in Helsingor, Denmark.

Architect: BIG

See the full project

BEST EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE: Braamcamp Freire, a secondary school in Lisbon, Portugal.

Architect: CVDB arquitectos

See the full project

BEST HOSPITALITY ARCHITECTURE: Tree Snake Houses, a hotel on stilts in a national park in northern Portugal.

Architect: Luís Rebelo de Andrade + Tiago Rebelo de Andrade

See the full project

BEST HOUSE: Binh Thanh House, a two-family home in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Architect: Vo Trong Nghia Architects + Sanuki + Nishizawa architects

See the full project

BEST HOUSING: Tete in L'air, a wooden apartment building north of Paris, France.

Architect: KOZ Architectes

See the full project

BEST INDUSTRIAL ARCHITECTURE: Antinori Winery, a winemaking complex near Florence, Italy.

Architect: Archea Associati

See the full project

BEST INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE: The offices of Walmart.com in São Paulo, Brazil.

Architect: Estudio Guto Requena

See the full project

BEST OFFICE: 48 North Canal Road, a boutique office space in Singapore.

Architect: WOHA

See the full project

BEST PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE: Newbern Town Hall, a civic center in Newbern, Alabama, US.

Architect: Auburn University Rural Studio

See the full project

BEST REFURBISHMENT: Three Cusps Chalet, a renovated palace in Sé, Portugal.

Architect: Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

See the full project

BEST RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE: Saint John Baptist Chapel, a Catholic church in Spain's Canary Islands.

Architect: Alejandro Beautell

See the full project

BEST SPORTS ARCHITECTURE: Archery Hall & Boxing Club, a sports facility in Tokyo, Japan.

Architect: FT Architects

See the full project

BEST HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE: Alcácer do Sal Residences, a hotel/hospital in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal.

Architect: Aires Mateus

See the full project

