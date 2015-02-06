Architecture fans have decided that these are the 14 coolest new buildings on the planet

Dennis Green, Julie Zeveloff
Farming Kindergarten Vo Trong Nghia Architects © GremsyVo Trong Nghia Architects © Gremsy.jpg

The best architecture seamlessly combines functionality and beauty.

Both of those attributes are heavily represented among the 14 winners of architecture blog ArchDaily’s annual building of the year awards.

More than 30,000 architecture enthusiastst participated in the nomination process, narrowing 3,000 projects down to 70 finalists, and finally down to individual winners across 14 categories.

The buildings are as inspiring as they are diverse, representing the very best new architecture around the world.

Commercial Architecture -- Cultura Bookstore, São Paulo, Brazil

Architects: Studio MK27 -- Marcio Kogan + Diana Radomysler + Luciana Antunes + Marcio Tanaka + Mariana Ruzante

Cultural Architecture -- Natural Park Venue, Cape Verde

Architects: OTO

Educational Architecture -- Farming Kindergarten, Vietnam

Architects: Vo Trong Nghia Architects

Healthcare Architecture -- Livsrum Cancer Counseling Center, Denmark

Architects: EFFEKT

Hospitality Architecture -- Nine Bridges Country Club, South Korea

Architects: Shigeru Ban Architects

Houses -- Sambade House, Portugal

Architects: spaceworkers

Housing -- The Iceberg, Denmark

Architects: CEBRA + JDS + SeARCH + Louis Paillard Architects

Industrial Architecture -- Carozzi Production and Research Food Center, Chile

Architects: GH+A Guillermo Hevia

Interiors -- Wieden+Kennedy NY, New York

Architects: WORKac

Offices -- The Building on the Water, China

Architects: Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

Public Architecture -- Twin Stations, Hungary

Architects: sporaarchitects

Refurbishment -- The Number 6, Italy

Architects: Building

Religious Architecture -- Sancaklar Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey

Architects: Emre Arolat Architects

Sports Architecture -- Arena do Morro, Brazil

Architects: Herzog _ de Meuron

See the world.

10 travel destinations that are trending right now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.