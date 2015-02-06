Architecture fans have decided that these are the 14 coolest new buildings on the planet

The best architecture seamlessly combines functionality and beauty.

Both of those attributes are heavily represented among the 14 winners of architecture blog ArchDaily’s annual building of the year awards.

More than 30,000 architecture enthusiastst participated in the nomination process, narrowing 3,000 projects down to 70 finalists, and finally down to individual winners across 14 categories.

The buildings are as inspiring as they are diverse, representing the very best new architecture around the world.

