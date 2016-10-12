Archaeologists reconstructed the mansion of a wealthy banker in Pompeii

Digital archaeologists at Lund University in Sweden have put together a 3D reconstruction of a mansion in Pompeii.

The video shows the house in its original state before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD, which destroyed the Roman city.

The researchers think the house belonged to rich banker, Caecilius Iucundus.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.

