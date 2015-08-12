Archaeologist claims he's found Queen Nefertiti's burial chamber - in King Tut's tomb

Tutankhamun’s burial chamber. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

An English archaeologist at the University of Arizona claims a secret doorway out of Tutankhamun’s tomb leads to the burial chamber of Queen Nefertiti.

In fact, Dr Nicholas Reeves believes the tomb actually belongs to the queen famed for her legendary beauty, and Tut’s room was added later.

In a paper published online “The Burial Of Nefertiti”, Dr Reeves says hi-resolution scans of the walls of Tutankhamun’s grave complex by Factum Arte show evidence of “ghosts” of two portals which he believes were blocked up by builders. One, he says, is a storage room. The other is:

“a pre-Tutankhamun continuation of KV 62 towards the north, containing the undisturbed burial of the tomb’s original owner – Nefertiti.”

Nefertiti’s tomb, according to Dr Reeves, is hidden behind the north wall of Tutankhamun’s tomb, which features this intricate decoration of what he says is religious scenes:

Ministry of State for Antiquities and Heritage, Egypt.



“Only one female royal of the late 18th Dynasty is known to have received such honours, and that is Nefertiti,” he writes.

Here’s a radar image of the full wall:

Ministry of State for Antiquities and Heritage, Egypt.



Dr Reeves believes the hidden door can be seen between points 4, 5 and 6.

Ministry of State for Antiquities and Heritage, Egypt.



And here’s how he believes it’s all laid out:

Theban Mapping Project

“The implications are extraordinary,” he writes. “If digital appearance translates into physical reality, it seems we are now faced not merely with the prospect of a new, Tutankhamun-era store room to the west [but] that of Nefertiti herself, celebrated consort, co-regent, and eventual successor of pharaoh Akhenaten.”

There’s long been conjecture over whether the burial room Tutankhamun was found in was befitting of a pharaoh of his stature, as it was small relative to his status, and contained many second-hand treasures which appeared to have been placed in a rush.

Given the Boy King died so young, some researchers say he was hurriedly placed in a room intended for someone else, as there had been no time to finish a grander tomb.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.