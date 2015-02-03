The 70 best new buildings of the year

Dennis Green
Balint House Fran Silvestre Arquitectos © Diego OpazoThe Balint House in Spain.

Good architecture has the ability to improve people’s lives.

To celebrate the best buildings that achieve that goal, every year the architecture blog ArchDaily determines the best buildings in the world.

Eighteen thousand architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process of over 3,000 projects, ending up with 70 buildings nominated among in 14 catagories.

The nominated buildings are as inspiring as they are diverse, representing the very best new architecture around the world.

You can still vote for your favourite to become ArchDaily Building Of The Year — voting is open until February 4th.

COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE: Abu Dhabi Central Market, Abu Dhabi

Architects: Foster + Partners

Cultura Bookstore, São Paulo, Brazil

Architects: Studio MK27 -- Marcio Kogan + Diana Radomysler + Luciana Antunes + Marcio Tanaka + Mariana Ruzante

SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo

Architects: Kengo Kuma _ Associates

Liverpool Insurgentes Department Store, Mexico City

Architects: Rojkind Arquitectos

Markthal Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Architects: MVRDV

PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE: Acoustic Shells, UK

Architects: Flanagan Lawrence

WMS Boathouse at Clark Park, Chicago

Architects: Studio Gang Architects

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport -- Terminal 2, India

Architects: SOM

Twin Stations, Hungary

Architects: sporaarchitects

Pulkovo International Airport, Russia

Architects: Grimshaw Architects + Ramboll + Pascall+Watson

EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE: Alianza Francesa Jean Mermoz School, Chile

Architects: Guillermo Hevia García + Nicolás Urzúa Soler

Farming Kindergarten, Vietnam

Architects: Vo Trong Nghia Architects

Forfatterhuset Kindergarten, Denmark

Architects: COBE

Innovation Center UC -- Anacleto Angelini, Chile

Architects: Alejandro Aravena ELEMENTAL

School in Chuquibambilla, Peru

Architects: AMA + Bosch Arquitectos

HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE: Angdong Hospital Project, China

Architects: Rural Urban Framework

Hicks Orthodontics, US

Architects: BarberMcMurry architects

Villa el Libertador Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Hospital, Argentina

Architects: Santiago Viale + Ian Dutari + Alejandro Paz

Livsrum -- Cancer Counseling Center, Denmark

Architects: EFFEKT

Peter Rosegger Nursing Home, Austria

Architects: Dietger Wissounig Architekten

SPORTS ARCHITECTURE: Arena do Morro, Brazil

Architects: Herzog _ de Meuron

Brasilia National Stadium, Brazil

Architects: gmp architekten

Singapore SportsHub, Singapore

Architects: DPArchitects

StreetDome, Denmark

Architects: CEBRA + Glifberg + Lykke

Swimming Pool Extension in Bagneux, France

Architects: Dominique Coulon & associés

HOUSES: Balint House, Spain

Architects: Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

The House of the Infinite, Spain

Architects: Alberto Campo Baeza

House for Trees, Vietnam

Architects: Vo Trong Nghia

Redux House, Brazil

Architects: Studiomk27 Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo

Sambade House, Portugal

Architects: spaceworkers

HOUSING: DM2 Housing, Portugal

Architects: OODA

One Central Park, Australia

Architects: Ateliers Jean Nouvel

The Iceberg, Denmark

Architects: CEBRA + JDS + SeARCH + Louis Paillard Architects

Vitacon Itaim, Brazil

Architects: Building Studio MK27 -- Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo

Parkrand, The Netherlands

Architects: MVRDV

INDUSTRIAL ARCHITECTURE: Bell-lloc Winery, Spain

Architects: RCR Arquitectes

Bombay Sapphire Distillery, UK

Architects: Heatherwick Studio

Carozzi Production and Research Food Center, Chile

Architects: GH+A Guillermo Hevia

HAWE Factory Kaufbeuren, Germany

Architects: Barkow Leibinger

Lune de Sang-Shed 1, Australia

Architects: CHROFI

HOSPITALITY: Casa no Tempo, Portugal

Architects: Aires Mateus + João and Andreia Rodrigues

Nine Bridges Country Club, South Korea

Architects: Shigeru Ban Architects

White Wolf Hotel, Portugal

Architects: AND-RÉ

Son La Restaurant, Vietnam

Architects: Vo Trong Nghia Architects

Ozadi Hotel, Portugal

Architects: Pedro Campos Costa

CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE: Centro De Artes Nadir Afonso, Portugal

Architects: Louise Braverman

Philharmonic Hall Szczecin, Poland

Architects: Estudio Barozzi Veiga

Dalarna Media Library, Sweden

Architects: ADEPT

Fogo Natural Park Venue, Cape Verde

Architects: OTO

Library of Muyinga, Burundi

Architects: BC Architects

RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE: Community Church Knarvik, Norway

Architects: Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Sancaklar Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey

Architects: Emre Arolat Architects

100 Walls Church, Philippines

Architects: CAZA

Shonan Christ Church, Japan

Architects: Takeshi Hosaka

Nanjing Wanjing Garden Chapel, China

Architects: AZL Architects

REFURBISHMENT: Conversion of Clarenhof Chapel, Belgium

Architects: a2o architecten

Restoration and adaptation of a 16th century Chapel in Brihuega, Spain

Architects: Adam Bresnick

Green Renovation, Vietnam

Architects: Vo Trong Nghia Architects

JA House, Portugal

Architects: Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa

The Number 6, Italy

Architects: Building

INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE: Lowe Campbell Ewald Headquarters, Detroit

Architects: NeumannSmith Architecture

Wieden+Kennedy NY, New York

Architects: WORKac

Shun Shoku Lounge by Guranavi, Japan

Architects: Kengo Kuma & Associates

Square Headquarters, San Francisco

Architects: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

SISII, Japan

Architects: Yuko Nagayama _ Associates

OFFICES: Pathé Foundation, Paris

Architects: Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Puig Tower, Barcelona

Architects: Rafael Moneo + Antonio Puig, Josep Riu GCA Architects + Lucho Marcial

Tamedia Office Building, Switzerland

Architects: Shigeru Ban Architects

The Building on the Water, China

Architects: Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

The Leadenhall Building, London

Architects: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Can't get enough beautiful buildings?

The Wild Turkey Bourbon Visitor Center was created with a barn silhouette in mind, but its structural intricacies only reveal themselves as you get close to it. The 9,140-square-foot building offers guests interactive exhibits, a gift shop, event venues, and a tasting room.

American Architects Say These Are The 19 Best New Buildings >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.