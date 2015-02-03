The 70 best new buildings of the year

Diego Opazo The Balint House in Spain.

Good architecture has the ability to improve people’s lives.

To celebrate the best buildings that achieve that goal, every year the architecture blog ArchDaily determines the best buildings in the world.

Eighteen thousand architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process of over 3,000 projects, ending up with 70 buildings nominated among in 14 catagories.

The nominated buildings are as inspiring as they are diverse, representing the very best new architecture around the world.

You can still vote for your favourite to become ArchDaily Building Of The Year — voting is open until February 4th.

