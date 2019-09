Calyon upgraded two coal companies citing a strong coal-price environment. Where were they four years ago?



Arch Coal (ACI) upgraded from Neutral to ADD (target to $71 from $52).

Foundation Coal (FCL) upgraded from Neutral to ADD (target to $74 from $56).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.