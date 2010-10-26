Here's The Most Shocking Part Of Arcelor Mittal's Miserable Quarter

We already mentioned that Arcelor Mittal reported shockingly weak sales and a weak outlook, despite all the talk about the global recovery.



Here’s the weirdest part. Sales to Asia, Africa, and the ex-Soviet states were particularly bad.

The table shows it. Sure sales are way better than they were ago, but there’s obvious weakness just from last quarter:

Here’s the commentary:

AACIS segment crude steel production was 3.7 million tonnes for the three months ended September 30, 2010, a decrease of 4% as compared to 3.9 million tonnes for the three months ended June 30, 2010 due mainly to weaker demand.

Shipments for the three months ended September 30, 2010 were 3.3 million tonnes, a decline of 4% as compared to 3.4 million tonnes for the three months ended June 30, 2010 due mainly to weak demand in South Africa.

Sales in the AACIS segment remained flat at $2.6 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2010 and for the three months ended June 30, 2010. Average steel selling prices were slightly higher and this was offset by lower shipments.

