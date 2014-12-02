Arby's Made An Entire Ad Apologizing To Pepsi

Arby’s has created an entire ad to apologise to Pepsi.
The fast food chain, which sells Pepsi products in its restaurants, has a contractual agreement to feature Pepsi in at least two ads a year, reports Steven Perlberg at The Wall Street Journal.
But Arby’s recently realised it forgot to fulfil the obligation in 2014, WSJ reports.
So the brand turned to Minneapolis-based firm Fallon for help.
The new ad is devoted entirely to the soda and finishes with the line “Arby’s. We have Pepsi.”
Here’s the ad:
