Arby's Made An Entire Ad Apologizing To Pepsi

Arby’s has created an entire ad to apologise to Pepsi.

The fast food chain, which sells Pepsi products in its restaurants, has a contractual agreement to feature Pepsi in at least two ads a year, reports Steven Perlberg at The Wall Street Journal.

But Arby’s recently realised it forgot to fulfil the obligation in 2014, WSJ reports.

So the brand turned to Minneapolis-based firm Fallon for help.

The new ad is devoted entirely to the soda and finishes with the line “Arby’s. We have Pepsi.”

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

