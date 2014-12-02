Arby's Made An Entire Ad Apologizing To Pepsi

Ashley Lutz

Arby’s has created an entire ad to apologise to Pepsi.

The fast food chain, which sells Pepsi products in its restaurants, has a contractual agreement to feature Pepsi in at least two ads a year, reports Steven Perlberg at The Wall Street Journal.

But Arby’s recently realised it forgot to fulfil the obligation in 2014, WSJ reports.

So the brand turned to Minneapolis-based firm Fallon for help.

The new ad is devoted entirely to the soda and finishes with the line “Arby’s. We have Pepsi.”

Here’s the ad:

