Arby's is testing a sandwich to win over 20 million American hunters

Arby’s is testing a sandwich made with thick-cut venison steak in an effort to win over the more than 20 million American hunters.

In early November, the sandwich chain is debuting a sandwich made with thick-cut venison and crispy onions, topped with juniper berry sauce, at 17 locations. The restaurants, located in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia, were picked because of their location in popular hunting markets.

“Hunters hunt the meats, and we have the meats, so it makes sense for us to connect with them and offer a sandwich that they can’t get at any other restaurant chain,” said Rob Lynch, Arby’s Restaurant Group CMO, said in a statement.

The sandwich will cost $5. According to an Arby’s spokesperson, the chain will evaluate feedback from the limited release before deciding on national plans.

While the chain is attempting to attract hunters, Arby’s sandwiches will be made with farmed venison, due to the strict rules surrounding restaurants serving wild game.

Arby’s A shot from Arby’s newest, hunting-themed ad campaign.

Arby’s is attempting to win over hunters even in areas where the chain won’t be serving the venison sandwich. The company recently launched a marketing campaign called “It’s Meats Season,” celebrating the start of of the hunting season.

