Arby's Paid $US44,100 To Buy Pharrell's Hat On EBay

Christopher Polk/Getty Pharrell will donate the proceeds of his hat sale to charity.

As you might remember, music producer and singer Pharrell Williams stirred up a whirlwind of social media chatter when he wore an oversized Vivienne Westwood hat to the Grammy Awards in January.

The hat spawned its very own Twitter feed and became fodder for online news sites and viewers alike, but nobody capitalised on the meme as well as Arby’s, the fast-food franchise whose logo happens to bear a striking resemblance to Pharrell’s fashion statement. The brand’s tweet asking for its hat back was retweeted more than 80,000 times.