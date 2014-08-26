Arby's Has A $US10 Secret Menu Item Called The 'Meat Mountain'

Arby’s is selling a sandwich called the Meat Mountain.

The $US10 sandwich has 2 chicken tenders, 1.5 oz. of roast turkey, 1.5 oz. of ham, 1 slice of Swiss cheese, 1.5 oz. of corned beef, 1.5 oz. brisket, 1.5 oz. of Angus steak, 1 slice of cheddar cheese, 1.5 oz. roast beef, and 3 half-strips of bacon, writes Sarah Halzack at The Washington Post.

The Meat Mountain is a by-product of marketing, a spokesperson told Washington Post.

After the company created a poster with every type of meat it offers, customers started asking workers to make it.

The Meat Mountain isn’t officially on the menu, but workers have been trained to make it, an Arby’s spokesperson told The Washington Post.

People who order the sandwich have been posting about it on Twitter.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.