Arby's new restaurants are completely unrecognizable

Arby’s The gleaming new Arby’s locations are hurtling the chain into the 21st century.

Next time you step into an Arby’s, you may not recognise it.

The sandwich chain is completely redesigning their its restaurants, riding on the momentum of their 19th consecutive quarter of same-store sales.

According to a company release, Arby’s is on track to open 60 new restaurant locations and complete over 160 remodels through the end of this year. The remodeled restaurants have already shown sales increases of 15% or more..

Keep scrolling below to see what the new, sleek and modern Arby’s looks like, inside and out.

The new design for Arby's involves very clean and sleek architecture, with lots of windows. Arby's Say goodbye to the bland booths and linoleum... Wikimedia Commons ... because the new interiors are completely redone, with natural wood elements and modern lighting adding an updated style. Arby's With innovative use of space and more modern decor, the new locations resemble many fast casual restaurants. Arby's A big new feature is the ability to peek into the food prep area, instead of just watching from the counter. Arby's But the plans for redesign are a huge change, adding light and walking areas, as well as a more vibrant and engaging eating space. Arby's More current and hip branding is a big part of the plan as well - also, notice all the natural wood, white tiling, and stainless metal elements. Arby's The new remodeling plan is called 'Inspire', and considering what it's replacing, maybe it can inspire. Arby's ...but its whole look, too. Arby's

