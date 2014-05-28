Arby's Went To Insane Lengths To Prove It Really Slow Cooks Meat

Arby’s aired a 13-hour commercial this weekend to promote its Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich.

The commercial, which broke a Guinness World Record for longest television commercial ever aired, shows brisket sizzling in a smoker for 13 hours. At the very end, Arby’s executive chef Neville Craw removes the meat from the smoker and prepares the sandwich with smoked Gouda cheese, fried onions and barbecue sauce.

The ad aired on a local television station in Duluth, Minnesota on Saturday. It will also be streamed online Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. and viewers will be eligible for $US20,000 in cash and prizes.

The commercial is promoting the re-release of Arby’s popular Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich, which will be available until September. It’s also meant to quell doubt over whether to Arby’s really smokes its brisket for “at least 13 hours,” as the company claims.

For years, Arby’s has been plagued by rumours that its meat comes to the restaurant in paste or liquid form. The company adamantly denies these claims.

The company spent roughly $US250,000 to produce and air the ad, according to the New York Times.

Here’s what the process looks like from start to finish:

