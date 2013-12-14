Shooting At Colorado High School -- One Critically Injured

There are reports of at least two people injured after a shooting at Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colo., 9 News reports.

Police are saying it’s currently an active shooter situation, and reportedly believe the gunman is still in the school.

The Associated Press reports that one student is in critical condition at a local hospital, while Fox 31 reports that one student was shot in the head.

ABC 7 in Denver reports that paramedics have been called to the school. Littleton Public Schools are reportedly now all on lockdown.

Parents are being directed to the Shepherd of the Hills Church, according to the sheriff.

Denver Post reporter Ryan Parker is at the scene and tweeting details and pictures:

Students tell me 2 students were shot about 30 minutes ago. Shooter also shot, they say pic.twitter.com/NrK0nZzBzH

— Ryan Parker (@ryanparkerdp) December 13, 2013

Students tell me they heard multiple shots coming from the cafeteria. Everyone ran out of school.

— Ryan Parker (@ryanparkerdp) December 13, 2013

Students are evacuating the school:

A SWAT team might also be at the school:

SWAT team leading students away from #Arapahoe High School. Latest information here: http://t.co/Na1znGsgLS pic.twitter.com/m2GPyLSiAB

— KDVR FOX31 Denver (@KDVR) December 13, 2013

This is a breaking news post. Check back for more information.

