Apple just got dethroned as the world's largest public company after Aramco's dizzying $1.9 trillion IPO

Apple just got dethroned as the world’s largest public company.

Apple was valued at $US1.2 trillion after Tuesday’s close. On Wednesday it got overtaken by Aramco.

Aramco surged 10% on its opening day, and is now worth just shy of $US1.9 trillion.

Aramco’s valuation also is worth more than BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron combined.

If Aramco were a country, then it would have the ninth-largest GDP in the world, ahead of Brazil and Canada, and just short of Italy.

Aramco earlier this week raised $US25.6 billion in its IPO, all from local investors in Saudi and Gulf states.

Apple has held the top spot since February of this year, with Microsoft not far behind the Silicon Valley tech giant, and also became the first company in the word to be valued at $US1 trillion in August 2018.

Aramco’s mammoth $US1.9 trillion valuation also means that it is now worth nearly a billion more than competitors BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron combined ($US904.6 billion.)

Last month, Markets Insider reported that Apple was worth more than the entire US energy sector. At the time Apple was worth $US1.17 trillion, and the S&P 500 Energy index was worth only $US1.13 trillion. Aramco’s valuation now dwarfs this figure.

The $US1.9 trillion figure would also mean that if Aramco were a country, then it would have the ninth-largest GDP in the world, ahead of Brazil and Canada, and just short of Italy.

