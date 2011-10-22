LIVE FROM N*****HEAD! Sarah Silverman Planning Comedy Show In Rick Perry's Home State

Photo: Fame Pictures via monstersandcritics.com

Following a network bidding war over her sitcom, Sarah Silverman announced yet another new show on Friday.A show that we’re guessing Rick Perry is not planning to watch.



Silverman is rallying comedians to join her for “Live From N*****head: Stripping The Paint Off Of Good Ol’ Fashioned Racism,” a fundraiser that will benefit the NAACP.

The show’s title is a reference to recent controversy over a hunting camp frequented by the Texas Governor and his family, which bears the mind-bogglingly racist name “N****head.”

A controversy that the Perry campaign immediately worked to kill.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Silverman said:

“This is a never-forget moment…The show’s provocative name holds a mirror up to an ugliness that seems to have become yesterday’s news without having barely even made news…

The positive thing about N-head and other outwardly racist actions — like trying to put the Confederate f—ing flag on Texas licence plates — is that it’s no longer just a gas in the air. It’s something you can point to. It’s something you can fight against and expose. So I see this as an opportunity that should be taken.”

The show will be held at the Paramount theatre in Austin on November 1.

