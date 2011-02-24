Chris Matthews Thinks Sarah Palin Is Like Qaddafi

I think we have reached the point where one has to wonder who are what Chris Matthews can’t compare to Sarah Palin.



Raising the question (one of many): what is Matthews going to do when Palin inevitably drops out of, or doesn’t throw her hat in, the 2012 race.

In the meantime, last night on Hardball Matthews naturally devoted a segment to the leaked manuscript by Palin’s former aide and a discussion about how ignorant Palin is (a favourite topic). And then finished with this:

“She’s just like Mummar Qaddifi, she just doesn’t know the world around her….If she shows up with an umbrella and says ‘I’m here, not there’…I don’t think she’s as bad as him.”

Presumably that goes without saying? Video below.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.