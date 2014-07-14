21-Year-Old Hit And Killed By NYC Subway While Using Her IPad

On Saturday afternoon, 21-year-old Aracelis Ayuso was hit and killed by the 4 subway train in New York City’s Union Square station.

Officials say she lost her balance and fell onto the tracks while using her iPad, New York Post reports.

Ayuso, officials say, nearly dropped the device, which caused her to misstep and fall off the platform just as the train was pulling up. The driver saw her but was unable to stop in time.

Increasingly, mobile devices are to blame for deaths and accidents. A 2013 study found that texting while driving causes more teenage deaths and accidents than alcohol and DUIs. A 2011 study found that reaching for a device makes you 1.4X more likely to get in a crash or accident.

