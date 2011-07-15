Arabs Now Have A Less favourable View Of The U.S. Than They Did When Bush Was President

Photo: AP

A new poll by the Arab-American Institute shows that Arab opinion of the United States has fallen precipitously in recent years, and is now less favourable than it was in the final year of George W. Bush’s presidency.Whereas 9% of Egyptians had a favourable attitude toward the United States in 2008, now only 5% share that view—perhaps reflecting disappointment with American reaction to the Arab Spring.



After President Barack Obama took office in 2009, American favorability among Egyptians had been recorded as high as 30%.

Obama’s personal favorability ratings among Arabs has also fallen precipitously since 2009. Only 3% of Egyptians said they had a favourable view of Obama’s policies in the Middle East, while 31% of Egyptians said they agree with the regional policies of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

James Zogby, president of the Arab-American Institute, said the poll results reflect the fact that after Obama’s election “expectations were created that were not met.”

Unsurprisingly, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains the main bone of contention Arabs have with the United States.

