A billboard written in Arabic has appeared in Michigan trolling Donald Trump

A billboard which takes aim at Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric has been erected on a highway in Michigan.

The sign appeared near one of the US’ largest Arab-American communities in Dearborn, Michigan, as a way of encouraging people to get out and vote.

It’s written entirely in Arabic text and translates to: “Donald Trump can’t read this, but he is scared of it.”

A super-PAC called “The Nuisance Committee” is the brains behind the billboard. The organisation was set up by the founders of the game “Cards Against Humanity” with the sole purpose of “driving Trump nuts.”

The Detroit Metro Times cited a press release saying the creation “targets Arabic-speaking voters in the Detroit area and encourages others, who don’t speak Arabic but are curious about its message, to ask a friend what it says.”



Donald Trump has struggled to connect with Muslim voters after calling for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” and for attacking a gold star family whose son died in Iraq.

“Cards Against Humanity” has also released two new expansion packs about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. At the end of the promotion, the group will tally up the sales of both packs and donate the proceeds of the most popular to its respective candidate.

