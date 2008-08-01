Arab Sheik Ships Lamborghini From Qatar To London For $47,000 Oil Change

An unidentified Arab Sheik has spent $47,000 to send his Lamborghini 6,500 miles to Britain for an oil change. On top of the $40 grand for air fare, the sheikh spent over $7,000 to have specialty mechanics service the vehicle, a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 (as seen in “The Dark Knight”).



So let’s trace the flow of your petrodollars: You (and 300 million other Americans) spent $75 filling your gas tank. The sheik in Qatar used some of that money to buy a $400,000 Italian Lamborghini, which he shipped on a Qatari airline for $40,000 to a British mechanic, who he paid $7,000.

