HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Housing Tycoon Is Selling His West Village Townhouse For $21 Million

A glamorous townhouse on West 12th Street owned by Ara Hovnanian, the owner of one of the biggest homebuilders in the country, is on the market for $21 million (via Mogulite).
The home spans 8,100 square feet and has two wood burning fireplaces, a garden, a study and home office, two maids rooms that share a bath, and a laundry room on the first floor.
It also has five bedrooms, each with its own bathroom.
Hovnanian paid $15.35 million for the home just a year and a half ago, so he could make some serious dough if the sale price is anywhere near the asking price.
The guest bed with double height ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and custom chinoiserie wallpaper
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.