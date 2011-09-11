HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Housing Tycoon Is Selling His West Village Townhouse For $21 Million

Meredith Galante
townhouse hovnanian

A glamorous townhouse on West 12th Street owned by Ara Hovnanian, the owner of one of the biggest homebuilders in the country, is on the market for $21 million (via Mogulite).

The home spans 8,100 square feet and has two wood burning fireplaces, a garden, a study and home office, two maids rooms that share a bath, and a laundry room on the first floor.

It also has five bedrooms, each with its own bathroom.

Hovnanian paid $15.35 million for the home just a year and a half ago, so he could make some serious dough if the sale price is anywhere near the asking price.

The townhouse gets great light

The dining room fits 30 or more people

Off of the dining room is the private garden

The kitchen

The master bedroom

Sitting room

The living room

The guest bed with double height ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and custom chinoiserie wallpaper

Want to live like a reality TV star?

Lauren Conrad's House From 'The Hills' Hits The Market At $2.25 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.