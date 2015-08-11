One pharmaceutical stock is up an insane 280% and has been halted 6 times today

The last two trading sessions have been wild for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals.

The stock surged by up to 365% on Monday morning.

On Friday, shares spiked by up to 400% and the stock is now up more than 1000% since Thursday. At the end of last week, the company reported earnings numbers and positive trial results for a drug that treats bladder pain syndrome.

This type of move higher (or lower) is not all that uncommon for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, whose revenues are sometimes underpinned by one key drug that has to pass through several trials before it hits the shelves.

Aquinox Pharma is now worth about $US422 million.

Trading was halted at least six times in the first two hours of trading on Monday, after it crossed so-called circuit breaker limits that aim to reduce volatility.

NOW WATCH: This computer model shows how debris from MH370 may have spread from Australia to Africa



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.