Aquaskipper is a pogo stick for the water which lets you ride waves

Aquaskipper is a pogo-stick like device that lets you hop across the water. The user jumps in an up-and-down motion which propels you forward.

To use Aquaskipper you need to go at a minimum speed of 5 mph, or you might sink.

It can reach top speeds of to 17 mph. It’s made from aluminium and fibreglass, using hydrofoils shaped like bird wings to make the device glide across the water.

They cost $US1000 to buy from the Aquaskipper website.

Produced by David Ibekwe

