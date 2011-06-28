The New Watersport Everyone In The Hamptons Should Try This Summer

Last summer, when stand-up paddle surfing was all the rage in the Hamptons, the summer crowd could be seen steering their paddleboards through calm waters from Montauk to Moriches.



We think we’ve found a much livelier watersport for summer ’11.

It’s called AquaSkipping, and it originated in Germany a few years ago.

Participants use a device with hydrofoils to literally “hop” through the water at speeds of up to 17 miles per hour (via Inhabitat).

The lightweight aluminium craft is easily stowed, and costs around $500 on Amazon.

Check out the video, below. This actually looks pretty fun.



