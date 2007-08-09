aQuantive (AQNT): Strong Organic Revenue Growth

aQuantive, parent of Razorfish and soon-to-be-Microsoft subsidiary, posted 33% organic revenue growth in Q2 (48% total), a far faster year-over-year growth rate than most major Internet companies with the obvious exception of Google. The company also vastly increased spending, which depressed earnings, but given its forthcoming disappearance into Microsoft’s vast ocean of profits, this is irrelevant.



Details from the release:

aQuantive’s digital marketing services (DMS) segment had revenue of $94.2 million in the second quarter of 2007, compared to revenue of $64.1 million in the second quarter of 2006. Operating income was $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2007, compared to $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2006.

aQuantive’s digital marketing technologies (DMT) segment had revenue of $40.2 million in the second quarter of 2007, compared to revenue of $29.7 million in the second quarter of 2006. Operating income was $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2007, compared to $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2006.

aQuantive’s digital performance media (DPM) segment had revenue of $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2007, compared to revenue of $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2006. Operating income was $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2007, compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2006.