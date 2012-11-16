Aqua Waterproof Smartphone Case

This is the Aqua Waterproof Phone Case.



Why We Love It: This is the ultimate underwater case for any smartphone user. It will keep your phone completely dry up to three feet below the surface, and is touch-sensitive even when submerged, so you can take pictures and video and send texts.

It’s made with Perspex skin, a durable rubber seal, and is compatible with all iPhone and Blackberry devices as well as certain Android devices. The case itself measures 9.8 x 5.5 x .8 inches.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $17.79.

