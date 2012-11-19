The New England Patriots Made A Desperation Trade To Fix Their One Weakness — And It's Paying Off Big-Time

Never doubt Belichick

Photo: AP

The Patriots traded for cornerback Aqib Talib two weeks ago in a desperate attempt to fix the pass defence that was consistently letting up big plays and fourth-quarter comebacks.Talib has had all sorts of off-the-field issues — he was still suspended for Adderall use when the Pats got him — and a lot of people felt like the fourth-round pick that New England sent Tampa Bay was an insane price to pay for him.



But a little more than a quarter into his first start as a Patriot, Talib intercepted an Andrew Luck pass and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown, once again making Bill Belichick look like a genius.

Last we checked, the Patriots were leading the Colts 45-17 in the fourth quarter:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.