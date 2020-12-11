A startup opened orders for a $26,000 solar-powered EV that it claims never needs charging. The first batch sold out in 24 hours.

Aptera Motors Aptera EV.

Electric-vehicle startup Aptera closed down in 2011, but it’s back with an extraordinarily efficient EV it says never needs charging.

The lightweight, three-wheeled vehicle promises up to 1,000 miles of range, more than double that of the longest-range EV currently on the market – the Tesla Model S.

It has built-in solar panels that Aptera says can provide 45 miles of driving range per day.

The vehicles will cost $US25,900 to $US46,900, and Aptera plans to start deliveries in 2021.

Founded in 2005, Aptera was a hot name in the EV space for years â€” impressing Jay Leno during a test ride and eventually taking thousands of orders for its highly efficient three-wheeler â€” but it ran out of money and closed up shop in 2011.

Now the company is back with a solar-powered vehicle that it claims most drivers will never need to charge.

Aptera opened preorders for its new EV on Friday, sharing details and pricing of the futuristic three-wheeler along with some ambitious promises about its performance. The company claims to have built the longest-range EV ever made available to the public, and is selling it for far less than the price of a Tesla Model S.

Not to mention, according to Aptera, it’s all happening quite soon. The company plans to start production and deliver the first vehicles next year.

The first round of 330 vehicles â€” special-edition models called the Paradigm and Paradigm Plus â€” sold out in under 24 hours, but prospective buyers can still configure their own Aptera for a $US100 refundable deposit.

Learn more about Aptera’s new EV:

Aptera has been promising to build a 1,000-mile-range EV since its rebirth in 2019, and now it’s here.

The company announced that the top model of its new EV will offer 1,000 miles of range, while three lower-trim versions will go 250, 400, and 600 miles on a charge.

That blows all current EVs out of the water — the longest-range Tesla is the 402-mile Model S, while the upcoming Lucid Air promises 517 miles per charge. It’s worth noting, however, that Aptera’s figures haven’t been vetted by the EPA.

But the car has another trick up its sleeve — an integrated solar array that the company says can provide up to 45 miles of range per day or 11,000 miles per year in most parts of the world.

Buyers can optionally add panels to the hatch and hood for even more solar-enabled range.

That, the company said, “makes Aptera the first vehicle capable of meeting most daily driving needs using solar power alone.”

However, the usefulness of the EV’s solar panels will depend heavily on where a person lives, the weather on a given day, and how much they drive.

The EV’s radical, streamlined design makes all those ambitious range figures possible, the company says.

The three-wheeler is made of lightweight carbon fibre, kevlar, and hemp, and has an aerodynamic profile that looks like a small plane without the wings.

That teardrop design does have its drawbacks — it doesn’t leave room for any seats in the back.

The tail section is devoted to storage instead, offering up 25 cubic feet of cargo room, which is 10 feet more than a Model 3.

The Aptera EV is plenty powerful, too. The company predicts a 0-60-mph time of 5.5 seconds for the front-wheel-drive model and 3.5 seconds for the three-wheel-drive version.

The vehicle will cost between $US25,900 and $US46,900, depending on the battery pack and drive system a customer chooses.

Aptera says it will start building the vehicles in 2021, with deliveries starting the same year.

That timeline sounds extraordinarily short, but Aptera says it can mass-produce the vehicle quickly, since it has just four main components and will be built using 3D-printing technology.

In the future, Aptera plans to expand its lineup to include aerodynamic, efficient vehicles with more seats and more wheels.

