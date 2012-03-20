Save Big On Travel, Mother's Day And Nearly Everything Else In April

Photo: Flickr / Mait Jüriado

With March on its way out and Easter right around the corner, spring deals are popping up on every deal hound’s radar.Here’s what you can look forward to next month, courtesy of FatWallet.com:



Cashback offers: Clearance racks won’t start to fill up until next season, but in the meantime you can supplement clothes shopping by taking advantage of all the sites offering cashback rewards these days.

Ebates, Fatwallet and even some banks have rolled out cashback offers for online purchases made at participating retailers. Keep an eye out for Fatwallet’s spring deals promotion running March 30-April 9.

Home & Garden: Now’s the time to stock up on winter gardening tools like shovels and snow blowers. Fatwallet’s Home & Garden deals promo starts April 10 and runs through April 23.

Mother’s Day: Don’t panic. You’ve got until May to find the perfect treat for mum, but the deals on Mother’s Day gifts will start to roll out at the end of April. This year, keep your eye on gadgets. “There will be a stronger focus (than in past years) on tech items as mums desire the conveniences of being more connected, more mobile and saving time for themselves and the kids,” according to FatWallet. The site’s Mother’s Day Deals promo runs April 24-May 21.

Travel: Keep an eye out for early bird summer travel packages. If you haven’t already, sign up for airfare alerts from Airfarewatchdog, SmarterTravel, Travelocity or any other site that offer’s customised flight trackers.

