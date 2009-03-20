April's Portfolio Is The Thinnest Condé Nast Monthly Ever

This month’s Portfolio comes in at a meager 106 total pages, 21 ad pages included. It is Condé Nast’s slimmest monthly issue ever, according to the Post’s sources.



The minimum page count for a magazine like Portfolio to physically hold together is 98.

Four other Condé mags have come close to breaking that barrier this year: Lucky and Gourmet’s January issues, defunct interior design mag Domino’s February issue and the march copy of Bon Appetit.

Portfolio publisher William Li denies that his magazine had to delay closing in order to find enough ads to get over the 98-page minimum.

“We always close late,” he told the Post. “We’re on the same schedule as Vanity Fair because we are so news-sensitive.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.