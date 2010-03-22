Why April Will Be A Huge Test For The PIIGS

According to the graphic below from Der Spiegel, In April Europe’s PIIGS will be forced to roll over almost twice the amount of debt as March. Afterward, monthly debt maturities will be higher than March for each month until October. One wonders if credit markets will increasingly demand higher, more punishing yields for PIIGS debt.



We haven’t yet seen the full strain on the markets that the PIIGS’s debt load will cause:

