April Motor Vehicle Sales Are In, See How The Automakers Fared For The Month Here

Vince Veneziani

Another month, another flurry of sales reports from the automakers. Let’s see how they did in April (Keep refreshing for the latest):

General Motors: Total vehicle sales up 6.4% to 661,319 units.

Ford: Total vehicle sales up 24.7% to 167,542 units.

Daimler: Mercedes-Benz USA reports April sales up 25.1% to 18,228 units.

Honda: April U.S. sales up 12.5% to 113,697 units.

Chrysler: April U.S. sales up 25% to 95,703 units.

Toyota: April sales up 24.4% to 157,439 units.

Acura: Sales increased 21.6% to 10,719 units.

Nissan: April U.S. sales up 35% to 63,769 units.

Volkswagen: April U.S. sales up 42%.

