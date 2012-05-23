UK Retail Sales Come In Much Worse Than Expected

Photo: AP

Headline: All retail sales values in April 2012 increased by 0.4 per cent when compared with April 2011. This is the slowest rate of growth since January 2010 when sales values were also 0.4 per cent higher compared with a year ago.

Headline: Sales volumes in April 2012 decreased by 1.1 per cent when compared with April 2011. This is the largest fall in sales volume year-on-year growth since August 2011 when sales volumes fell by 1.2 per cent.

The slow down in sales values and the contraction in sales volumes growth were driven by predominantly food stores, predominantly automotive fuel stores and textile, clothing and footwear stores.

In April 2012 sales values in predominantly food stores increased by 0.1 per cent compared with April 2011, the slowest year-on-year growth in this series which started in January 1989.

In April 2012 sales volumes in predominantly automotive fuel stores fell by 13.2 per cent month-on-month, the largest fall in this series which started in February 1996. This follows an increase in month-on-month sales growth in this sector in March 2012 of 5.3 per cent.

The year-on-year implied price deflator, which can be interpreted as store price inflation, slowed in April 2012 to 1.7 per cent from 2.6 per cent in March 2012.

