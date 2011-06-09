This Is Bullish For Q2 GDP: April Trade Deficit Narrower Than Expected

Here’s some more not horrible economic news.



The April trade deficit of -43.7 billion was narrower than last month’s $48.2 billion, and narrower than the estimates of $48.8 billion.

Remember the trade deficit comes out of GDP, so anything that’s narrower than expected is a positive.

Some details from the announcement:

Exports increased to $175.6 billion in April from $173.4 billion in March. Goods were $126.4 billion in April, up from $124.5 billion in March, and services were $49.1 billion in April, up from $48.9 billion in March.

Imports decreased to $219.2 billion in April from $220.2 billion in March. Goods were $184.5 billion in April, down from $185.6 billion in March, and services were $34.7 billion in April, virtually unchanged from March.

For goods, the deficit was $58.1 billion in April, down from $61.1 billion in March. For services, the surplus was $14.4 billion in April, up from $14.3 billion in March.

