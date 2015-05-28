The current unemployment rate in each state

The Bureau of Labour Statistics just released the April unemployment rates for the states and Washington, DC. Nebraska had the lowest unemployment rate, at just 2.5%, while the District of Columbia had the highest rate at 7.5%.

Even though the oil industry continues to be shaky, with the number of active US oil rigs dropping by nearly 60% from last year’s high over the last 24 weeks, unemployment rates in big oil states like North Dakota, Texas, and Oklahoma are still well below the national unemployment rate of 5.4%.

Here’s a map showing the unemployment rate in each state:

And here’s a table showing the unemployment rates:

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.