Here's What Microsoft Is Getting For Burning All That Money Online

The search market is “virtually unchanged” for April says Jefferies analyst Youseff Squali after looking at comScore’s data.



Google had 65.4% of the market, while Bing had 14.1%, and Yahoo had 15.9%, as you can see in the chart below.

Bing is very slowly gaining search share, but it’s doing so at an unbelievable cost. Google is stalling.

Squali notes this is just desktop search. He says that by “some estimates” Google has 97% of the mobile search market.

Photo: Jefferies

