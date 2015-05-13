Here come retail sales ...

The April report on retail sales is set for release from the Census Bureau at the bottom of the hour.

Expectations are for sales to rise 0.2% in April after a 0.9% advance in March.

Excluding the sales of cars and gas, sales are expected to rise 0.6% month-on-month in April.

Economists are looking to see if this report shows signs that US consumers are bouncing back after a slow winter, or signs that consumers are taking their gas savings from earlier this year and spending, rather than saving, this money.

We’ll be back with the live number when it hits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.