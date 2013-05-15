Here Comes Producer Prices...

Flickr / Eric Lim PhotographyAt 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get the April reading of producer prices.



Economists are expecting headline PPI to fall by 0.6% in April from March largely due to weak energy prices. This, however, would be up 0.8% from a year ago.

Excluding food and energy prices, core PPI is expected to have increase by 0.1% month-over-month and 1.7% year-over-year.

